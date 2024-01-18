A 15-year-old boy has been pronounced dead after being struck by multiple vehicles in Vaughan.

The boy was struck at Weston Road and Villa Royale Avenue, south of Major MacKenzie Drive, shortly before 7:30 a.m.

York Regional Police said they believe the boy was struck by at least two vehicles.

He was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The vehicles involved remained at the scene, police said.

"Investigators are appealing to any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police, and to anyone who may have dashcam footage or video surveillance of the area around the time of the collision, to please come forward," police said in a release.

Weston Road is currently closed between Maria Antonia Road and Davos Road/Ashberry Boulevard as police investigate.

People are being advised to avoid the area for the time being.