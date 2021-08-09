The family of a teenage boy killed in a homicide in Hamilton on Friday are describing him as a loving son and brother.

Keden Bond was 17-years-old when he died Friday in a triple shooting.

The Hamilton Police Service identified Bond on Monday, sharing photos of the victim and a statement with permission from the family.

On Aug. 6, Hamilton police responded to reports of a shooting in Stoney Creek in the rear parking lot at 288 Mud Street West, near Paramount Drive, at around 7:30 p.m.

Two suspects allegedly approached three people who were standing in the parking lot and fired several shots at them, police said.

Three male victims were found with gunshot wounds, including Bond, who was found without vital signs.

Bond was transported to hospital where he later died from his injuries, police said.

A 35-year-old man suffered “life-altering” injuries in the shooting according to Hamilton police, while a 25-year-old victim was treated for his injuries and has since been released from hospital.

Bond was born and raised in Hamilton and had recently graduated from high school.

“He is described as a loving son and brother and was aspiring to follow in his grandfather's footsteps to become an electrician,” a release on his identification said.

Bond’s family is requesting privacy at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators.