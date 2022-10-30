A teenage boy was rushed to hospital after being stabbed late Saturday night in Toronto’s west end.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. in the Little Portugal area, near Lansdowne Avenue and Dundas Street West.

According to Toronto police, two suspects wearing all black fled the scene towards Queen Street West.

The victim was taken to hospital via emergency run. The extent of his injuries is not yet known.

Dundas from Lansdowne to St. Clarens was closed for a few hours as police investigated, but has since re-opened.

Anyone with information should call 416-808-1100, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.