

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A teenage boy is in serious condition in hospital after he was stabbed in Scarborough’s Eglinton East neighbourhood on Friday evening.

Toronto police say they were called to the corner of McCowan Road and Eglinton Avenue East at 7:09 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.

They arrived to find a teenage boy suffering from a stab wound to the upper body.

Paramedics said he was taken to a hospital trauma centre via ambulance emergency run.

Police said they were searching for a suspect last seen brandishing a knife and wearing a black sweater. A suspect was taken into custody around 9:30 p.m.