Teenage boy seriously injured in Briar Hill stabbing: police
Published Wednesday, April 20, 2022 6:01PM EDT
A stabbing in the city’s Briar Hill neighbourhood Wednesday afternoon left a teenage boy seriously injured, Toronto police say.
Officers were called to the incident near Roselawn and Marlee avenues just after 5 p.m.
Upon arrival, they found a teenage boy with serious injuries, police said.
The boy was transported to a hospital. There is no word on his condition.
Police have not released information about possible suspects.