A 17-year-old boy was taken to hospital after he was stabbed in Oshawa’s Easton Park on Monday afternoon.

Durham Regional Police say they were called to the park, in the area of Harmony Road North and Adelaide Avenue East at 12:55 p.m.

They found a 17-year-old boy suffering from a single stab wound.

He was taken to a hospital trauma centre in Toronto for treatment.

A 16-year-old suspect was arrested nearby a short time later.

He was also injured and paramedics treated him at the scene before he was taken away.

He is facing charges including assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and possession of weapons for committing an offence.

The Youth Criminal Justice Act prevents him from being identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Const. Whelan at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 1613.