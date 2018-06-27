

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Four teenage boys face more than 50 charges in connection with a number of armed robberies that occurred in Christie Pits and Dufferin Grove parks over the last eight days.

Toronto police say that between June 19 and June 25, several robberies were reported in both parks.

Investigators said victims were struck and occasionally held at knifepoint during the robberies.

In one instance, one of the suspects allegedly indicated he was carrying a handgun.

On Monday, four boys, two 17-year-olds and two 15-year-olds were arrested and charged.

They face charges including robbery with an offensive weapon and possession of property obtained by crime.

All four appeared in court at 311 Jarvis Street on Tuesday morning. They cannot be identified per the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call 416-808-1400.