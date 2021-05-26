The Richmond Hill teen accused in a single vehicle crash that killed two siblings who were playing on their Vaughan, Ont. driveway was granted $300,000 bail on Wednesday.

The 16-year-old must remain with sureties at all times, which are his parents, in his residence, apart from medical emergencies. He can attend virtual classes throughout the pandemic and return to in-person classes, when they resume, and must be escorted by a surety.

He is not able to operate a vehicle and cannot be in the possession of car keys. The teen must surrender his passport within 24 hours of his release and remain in Ontario. He is not permitted to visit Athabasca Drive, the location of the double fatal collision.

The virtual bail hearing, which happened over two days, is subject to a publication ban. The accused cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The hearing began on Tuesday at 9 a.m. and resumed on Wednesday morning. Throughout, the 16-year-old slouched his shoulders and placed his hands in his lap. At times, he bowed his face into his hands or wiped his eyes on his shirt.

He faces six charges, including two counts of criminal negligence causing death, two counts of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death, one count of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm and one count of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

According to police, a 10-year-old girl and her four-year-old brother were playing on their driveway on May 16, alongside a neighbour who was helping them fix a bike, when the three individuals were struck by a black Mercedes-Benz sedan around noon.

The siblings later died in hospital. The neighbour was also taken to hospital but sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was arrested at the scene and was remanded to a youth detention centre.

He is expected to return to court on June 17.