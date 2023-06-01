Toronto paramedics say a teenage girl has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was reportedly struck by a vehicle in Rexdale.

According to police, the collision occurred near Queens Plate Drive and Rexdale Boulevard at around 7:45 a.m.

Reports from the scene indicate that a pedestrian was struck by a truck in the area, police say.

Paramedics told CP24 that a teenage girl was sent to a trauma centre with critical injuries following the collision.

The westbound lanes of Rexdale Boulevard are closed just east of Queens Plate Drive for the investigation.