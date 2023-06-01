Teenage girl critically injured after reports of pedestrian-involved collision in Rexdale: paramedics
Share:
Published Thursday, June 1, 2023 9:06AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 1, 2023 10:17AM EDT
Toronto paramedics say a teenage girl has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was reportedly struck by a vehicle in Rexdale.
According to police, the collision occurred near Queens Plate Drive and Rexdale Boulevard at around 7:45 a.m.
COLLISION:— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) June 1, 2023
Queens Plate Dr & Rexdale Blvd
7:44 am
- reports of pedestrian struck by a truck
- driver still o/s
- police o/s
- @TorontoMedics transporting patient to hospital with serious injuries via emergency run
- expect delays in the area
-#GO1239733
^sc
Reports from the scene indicate that a pedestrian was struck by a truck in the area, police say.
Paramedics told CP24 that a teenage girl was sent to a trauma centre with critical injuries following the collision.
The westbound lanes of Rexdale Boulevard are closed just east of Queens Plate Drive for the investigation.