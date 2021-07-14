A 13-year-old girl is dead, four others are injured, and another woman is unaccounted for after two boats collided on Lake Rosseau in Muskoka on Wednesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the lake near Windermere Marina just after 7:30 p.m. for a crash.

Bracebridge OPP said witnesses reported seeing several people in the water following the collision.

A total of six people, who are seasonal residents from the Greater Toronto Area, were in the two boats, according to police.

A 13-year-old girl from Toronto was pronounced dead at the scene, while a major search is underway for a 51-year-old Oakville woman who is missing, police said.

"Our underwater search and recovery unit are busy out on the lake right now doing their job of trying to locate that outstanding person," OPP Const. Samantha Bigley told reporters on Thursday.

The four other passengers were taken to hospital with serious injuries, including one person who was airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital in critical condition.

A male youth has since been released from hospital, Bigley said.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at 1(888) 310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

"We're hoping that some of the seasonal residents in this area do have video surveillance, so perhaps if they do have that kind of video information that's very helpful to help put the pieces together," Bigley said.