A teenage girl is dead following an early morning shooting in Hamilton.

Police say they were called to an incident at 16 St. Matthews Avenue around 4 a.m. on Wednesday for reports of a shooting.

A 17-year-old girl from Hamilton was found in the main living area of the home with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

She was transported to Hamilton General Hospital but succumbed to her injuries at 9:30 this morning.

Police say she was a student in Hamilton’s Catholic School Board.

“The family is extremely distraught, they’re hysterical,” Det. Sgt. Steve Bereziuk with Hamilton Police said in a press conference this afternoon. “They asked that I do not release the name of their daughter. I will be following their wishes.”

There were five people in the home at the time of the shooting, police say. The victim did not live at the residence but knew at least one person who lived there.

Police say they are looking for two suspects. Both are described as white men in their early 20s. One man is described as having short brown hair or possibly a buzz cut while the other has longer brown hair. No clothing description was provided.

“What transpired in the house and how she came to be shot we don’t know. That’s something we’re actively pursuing at the moment, to try to figure out what the motive (is), if there is a motive,” said Bereziuk.

A weapon was not recovered from the scene.

Police are asking anyone with surveillance video of the area to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.