

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A teenage girl hospitalized following a hit-and-run in Brampton early this morning has died, Peel police confirm.

The collision occurred near Gore Road and Queen Street at around 12:20 a.m.

"A passing motorist discovered the body of a female lying in the middle lane of eastbound traffic," Insp. Stephen Duivensteyn told reporters at the scene on Sunday morning.

"When they stopped to render assistance, they discovered that she had received trauma to her head and we were notified."

Police say the victim was rushed to a trauma centre for treatment but later died.

The age of the victim has not been released but investigators say she is a teenager.

Investigators say the vehicle involved did not remain at the scene and officers have not yet provided a description of the suspect vehicle.

The intersection as well as the eastbound lanes of Queen Street were shut down for several hours for the police investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Peel Regional Police’s major collision bureau or Crime Stoppers anonymously.