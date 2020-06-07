A teenage girl is dead and a second female has been injured following a hit-and-run in North York early this morning, Toronto police say.

Investigators say the driver of a black SUV was heading northbound on Keele Street at around 12:15 a.m. when they stopped at a traffic light at Calvington Drive.

Police say a 17-year-old female and a 19-year-old woman were standing at the southwest corner of the intersection, waiting for the traffic light to change so they could cross at the crosswalk.

When the light changed, police say, the SUV entered the intersection, waited for a southbound vehicle to pass, and then attempted to make a left turn.

The pedestrians, who were halfway through the intersection, were struck by the SUV as it attempted to turn.

The vehicle then continued westbound on Calvington Drive and fled the area, Sgt. Edmund Wong told reporters early Sunday morning.

The 17-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene and the 19-year-old woman was taken to hospital with injuries to her leg.

Roads were closed in the area early Sunday morning for the investigation, which will be conducted by the traffic services unit.

"With what was seen on the road evidence here, the driver must have felt it. There would be substantial damage," Wong said. "I would strongly recommend that the driver go speak to a lawyer and turn themselves into traffic services."

Police have now released images of the suspect vehicle.

One man who lives in the area where the collision occurred told CP24 that he heard someone screaming shortly after midnight.

"I went downstairs and I (saw) this lady holding a girl in her arms," he said. "That girl was bleeding. She was unconscious, gasping for air."

He said police cruisers, ambulances, and firefighters arrived on scene a short time later.

Wong said officers are still canvassing the area for more witnesses and are also searching for video surveillance footage.

"We need all the evidence we can gather," he said.