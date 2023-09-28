A teenage girl has died in hospital after she was run over by a pickup truck in an Uxbridge parking lot last week, Durham Regional Police say.

The incident occurred at around 6:25 p.m. on Sept. 22 in a parking lot located at 335 Main Street North.

According to police, witnesses reported seeing a 16-year-old female skateboarding behind a silver Dodge pickup truck while holding on to the rear side of the vehicle, near the wheel. At one point, the witnesses said, she lost her balance, fell to the ground, and was run over by the truck.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police said.

She was initially taken to a local hospital for treatment but was later transferred to a Toronto trauma centre, where she died earlier this week, police confirmed in a news release issued Thursday.

The teen, police said, had previously signed up to be an organ donor when she got her G1 licence and following her death, seven lives were saved by the organs she donated.

Police are asking anyone with additional information about the case to contact Det.-Const. Dalgetty at 905-579-1520, ext. 5217.