A 14-year-old female pedestrian was rushed to the hospital after being struck by the driver of a TTC bus on Sunday afternoon in central Etobicoke.

The collision happened near Scarlett Road and Eglinton Avenue West.

Toronto police said that they were called to the scene at 2:40 p.m.

According to police, the victim was transported to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

The bus driver remained at the scene.

It is not known if there were any passengers on the bus at the time of the collision, police said.

No additional injuries have been reported.