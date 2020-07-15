A teenage girl is in critical condition after she was shot in Hamilton on Wednesday, police say.

The incident occurred on St. Matthews Avenue early Wednesday morning.

Investigators have released few details about the case but say a 17-year-old girl suffered life-threatening injuries after she was shot in the area.

Police have not provided any information on possible suspects.

In a tweet, Hamilton police said it is still early in the investigation and officers with the Major Crime Unit will be providing an update later today.

Police are urging anyone who witnessed the shooting to come forward.