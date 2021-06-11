Teenager drowns in Credit River near Georgetown, Ont. while swimming with friends
Police are investigating after a teenager drowned in the Credit River near Georgetown Friday night. (CTV News Toronto/David Ritchie)
Published Friday, June 11, 2021 8:43PM EDT
An investigation is underway after a teenager drowned in the Credit River near Georgetown Friday night.
Police said it happened near MacNab Park in Norval while the teen was swimming with friends.
The teenage male was treated by paramedics at the scene and transported to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
No other information has been released by police.
This is a developing news story. More to come.