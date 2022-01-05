A teenage boy is in hospital after being shot during a home invasion in Scarborough Wednesday afternoon.

Toronto police said they responded to calls for the sound of gunshots in the area of Morningside Avenue and Sewells Road just after 4:30 p.m.

Duty Insp. Michael Williams said when officers arrived, they located a male in his teens with a gunshot wound to his torso.

He was rushed to a trauma hospital with serious injuries. Williams said the victim is now in stable condition and is speaking to officers.

"It appears as though our victim in this matter fled the scene of what appears to be a home invasion type robbery and collapsed down the street from here," Williams said.

Officers found extensive evidence at the scene and tracked it back to a residence on Overlord Crescent, where police determined the shooting and home invasion took place.

Police believe there are at least two suspects involved in the incident.

Williams said one of the suspects – a male likely in his teens – fled the area on foot but was later located and taken into custody. He added that they recovered a firearm from the suspect.

The other suspect also fled the scene, Williams said, and officers are still trying to confirm whether he left in a dark-coloured sedan that was parked in the area.

He noted that a vehicle was seen leaving the neighbourhood at a high rate of speed. No suspect description has been released.

When asked whether the suspects and the victim are known to each other, Williams said they don't have information at this time to indicate that.

"We've got lots of officers on scene right now. We will be here for quite some time. Our forensic identification officers are here processing the scene and collecting evidence," Williams said.

"We're looking for other community's help in piecing this together and apprehending at least one more suspect, possibly more."

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators or call Crime Stoppers anonymously.