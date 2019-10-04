

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A teenager has been rushed to hospital after a stabbing in Malvern on Friday afternoon.

It happened at around 12:40 p.m. near Tapscott Road and Washburn Way.

Police say a 17-year-old male was located at the scene suffering from injuries.

The victim, who was conscious and breathing when emergency crews arrived on scene, was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects.