Teenager rushed to hospital after stabbing in Malvern
Police are investigating a stabbing in Malvern that left one teen injured.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Friday, October 4, 2019 3:15PM EDT
A teenager has been rushed to hospital after a stabbing in Malvern on Friday afternoon.
It happened at around 12:40 p.m. near Tapscott Road and Washburn Way.
Police say a 17-year-old male was located at the scene suffering from injuries.
The victim, who was conscious and breathing when emergency crews arrived on scene, was taken to hospital for treatment.
Police have not released any information on possible suspects.