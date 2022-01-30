Teenager seriously injured in Mississauga stabbing
Published Sunday, January 30, 2022 8:25PM EST
Peel police are investigating a stabbing in Mississauga Sunday evening that left a teenager injured.
It happened in the area of Hurontario Street and Robert Speck Parkway just after 6:30 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found one person with a serious stab wound.
Peel paramedics said the victim, a male under 18 years old, was taken to a trauma centre in serious but stable condition.
No suspect information was immediately available.