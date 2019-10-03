

Lexy Benedict, CP24.com





Several teens accused in alleged sexual assaults at St. Michael’s College School are expected to be back in youth court this morning.

Four teens are facing charges of assault, sexual assault with a weapon, and gang sexual assault, after police uncovered eight alleged incidents involving students at St. Michael’s last November.

Another teen allegedly involved in the incident, had his charges dropped. The teen, which cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, faced two sexual assault charges and one assault charge.

The Crown said in August that cases involving two other accused teens had been “resolved” without elaborating on the outcome.

According to police and the school, videos of the incidents were circulating between students at the all-boys school as well as on social media, and came to the attention of school staff. The school did not initially contact police about the videos, as police found out through the media and then launched an investigation.

These seven students have been expelled from the school.

Two of the school’s top two officials resigned after this scandal.