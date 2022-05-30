York Regional Police have arrested two teens in connection with a video recording which allegedly made threats against the Town of Aurora.

Police received information around 10:45 a.m. about a video which showed a teen making a threat while holding what appears to be a firearm, police said.

Police were subsequently dispatched to two schools, which were put under hold and secure orders as officers investigated.

Two teens allegedly involved in making the video were located by police and taken into custody.

Investigator said the teens, who cannot be named under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, were in possession of replica firearms.

Police are asking anyone with further information to contact them.