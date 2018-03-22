

The Canadian Press





FERGUS, Ont. -- Police have charged a pair of teenage boys after two people were allegedly assaulted at a restaurant in southwestern Ontario.

OPP allege a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old were assaulting someone at the Fergus, Ont., restaurant on Wednesday.

Officers say the teens also allegedly attacked a witness who tried to intervene, then fled the restaurant when police were called.

Police say the witness was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

They say officers found the teens and charged them with assault, assault causing bodily harm and resisting a police officer.