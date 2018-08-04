

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Three teens are facing charges after they collided with two police cruisers while operating a stolen vehicle in Brampton.

Police say that uniformed officers responded to a park in the vicinity of Creditview Road on Friday after receiving a report about a stolen vehicle in the area.

It is alleged that once officers located the vehicle, the driver attempted to flee the scene but collided with two police cruisers.

Police say that collision rendered the stolen vehicle inoperable. Three teens were then taken into custody at the scene.

No injuries were reported as a result of the accident.

Arvinder Kang, 18, is charged with possession of property obtained by crime and possession of a controlled substance.

Meanwhile, two youths are also facing charges but cannot be named under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

A 15-year-old male is charged with possession of property obtained by crime and possession of a controlled substance while a 17-year-old male is charged with possession of property obtained by crime, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failure to comply with a sentence and possession of a controlled substance.