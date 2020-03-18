

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The province’s health minister says the government is trying to resolve problems with the Telehealth Ontario Line, which is currently experiencing technical issues.

A notice posted on the province’s website states that during the service interruption, members of the public should contact their local public health units for “immediate support.”

“We understand people are having difficulty connecting with Telehealth. Please know we are actively working with the vendor to resolve any immediate issues and as of this morning added an additional 300 lines,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a tweet.

“More will be done as we further expand capacity in the coming days.”

The province has been directing people in Ontario to contact Telehealth first if they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

The provincial government has also told residents not to go to an assessment centre unless they have been referred by a health care professional.

Meanwhile, the province was more than two hours late in releasing their morning numbers about new COVID-19 cases in the province.

The ministry told Newstalk 1010 that the delay was due to additional testing sites coming online.

The province has reported 23 new cases of the virus today, bringing the total number to 212, including five recoveries and 1 death.