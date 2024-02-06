Toronto’s mild winter will continue this week before the temperature really warms up on Friday.

The forecast shows the city could see a high of 9 C before the weekend, albeit with a chance of showers throughout the day.

“Expect mainly sunny skies today and then a mix of sun and clouds through Thursday with temps rising 5-8 C above the norm,” CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said Tuesday morning. “Friday will be even warmer.”

Although the recent weather in the city is in line with what three furry prognosticators across the country predicted last Friday about an early spring, Sunday and Monday’s forecast will be more reminiscent of winter.

Sunday will bring overcast skies and a risk for isolated showers as the high pulls back to 3 C from Saturday’s high of 7 C.

“Monday will bring us back to the reality of the season, with the risk for a few wet flurries and a high of 1 C,” Coulter said.