

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A ten cent increase to adult PRESTO card fares on the TTC takes effect this Sunday.

Last year, the TTC board voted to increase the cost of a one-way trip on the TTC using PRESTO to $3.20, with the adult cash fare staying at $3.25, beginning on March 1.

Starting today, the cost of a monthly pass on the TTC rises to $156, and a youth or senior PRESTO fare rises to $2.25.

TTC staff said they needed the increase to fund a 4.1 per cent increase in their budget, which will be used to hire 142 new staff members and continued work on service expansion and reliability.

The Commission is also taking fare evasion more seriously, hiring more fare inspectors as multiple outside reports have found that fare dodging is costing the service between $60 and $70 million per year.