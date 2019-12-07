

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Tenants displaced by a massive fire-alarm fire at a North York high-rise last month will hold a protest today as they demand greater supports from their landlord.

Approximately 700 tenants were forced out of their homes when a fire ripped through an apartment building at 235 Gosford Boulevard on Nov. 15, killing one person and injuring six others.

Some of the tenants were initially housed in an emergency shelter set up by the city at York University but that facility closed after two weeks and arrangements were made to transfer those without alternative accommodations to a nearby hotel.

The tenants, however, have expressed concerns about the permanence of those accommodations.

At a news conference earlier this week a lawyer representing some of those displaced by the fire told reporters that the building’s landlord, Ronkay Management Inc., has advised his clients that they will have to sort out their own accommodations at the start of the New Year.

“Many of these tenants have nowhere to go and limited financial resources,” Darryl Singer said.

Today’s protest, which is scheduled for 11 a.m. outside the building, is being organized by Toronto ACORN (Association of Community Organizations for Reform Now).

According to the group, the residents of 235 Gosford Boulevard are demanding “stable housing during repairs to the building, food vouchers and TTC reimbursement for displaced tenants and transparency and accountability from management.

It is not clear when the building will be suitable for re-occupancy, though Mayor John Tory has previously speculated that it could take months.