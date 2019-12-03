

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Tenants displaced by a five-alarm fire at a North York highrise last month say hundreds of residents may not have a place to stay over the holiday season and are calling on the property managers to find a “tenable solution” to the situation.

The devastating fire, which occurred at 235 Gosford Boulevard on Nov. 15, left one man dead and six others injured and the damage to the building has rendered it uninhabitable.

Immediately after the fire, several displaced residents were housed at the Tait McKenzie Centre at York University, an emergency shelter which was set up by the city.

While many residents impacted by the fire are staying with friends and family, about 30 people were staying at the Tait McKenzie Centre last week when the shelter was shut down.

Speaking to CP24 last week, Brad Ross, a spokesperson for the City of Toronto, said the owner of the building would be paying for hotel accommodations for those who still don’t have a place to go.

Last week, Mayor John Tory said it would take months before residents could return to the building as crews work to address some structural concerns.

In a news release issued Monday, residents say the building’s property management group is no longer communicating with tenants.

“The building’s property management has ceased communication with residents leaving hundreds without the prospect of alternative accommodations over the sub-zero holiday season,” residents said in the release.

They will be holding a press conference with their lawyers later this morning.