The union representing employees at in-flight caterer Gate Gourmet says it has reached a tentative agreement with the company nearly two weeks after staff first walked off the job.

Teamsters Local Union 647, which represents more than 800 workers at Gate Gourmet, said a ratification vote is being held today.

Should members accept the agreement, the union said staff will be returning to work on Tuesday.

“After months of bargaining and almost two weeks on the picket line, we are pleased to announce a tentative agreement with Gate Gourmet. I would like to thank our members for their incredible courage and solidarity, and salute everyone who supported us throughout this process,” Martin Cerqua, president of Teamsters Local Union 647, said a in written statement.

“We look forward to sharing the complete details of this agreement with our members over the coming day.”

More details to come…