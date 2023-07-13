Tentative deal reached in B.C. port strike
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, July 13, 2023 5:08AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 13, 2023 2:10PM EDT
A tentative deal has been reached between employers and workers in the strike that's halted shipments in and out of British Columbia ports for nearly two weeks.
A statement from the BC Maritime Employers Association says it has reached a tentative agreement with the International Longshore and Warehouse Union.
It says the four-year deal is subject to ratification by both parties, so details are not yet being released.
More coming.