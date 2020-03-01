

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Several tents on a stretch of land beneath the Gardiner Expressway near Bay Street caught fire on Sunday afternoon.

Police said they were called to a “large fire” underneath the westbound ramp from Lakeshore Boulevard near Bay Street to the Gardiner Expressway just after 2 p.m. Sunday.

Witnesses reported thick black smoke billowing and heard explosions.

Fire crews attacked and quickly put down the blaze while police stopped traffic on a stretch of Lakeshore Boulevard.

At around 3 p.m., police said the fire is out.

All traffic on Lakeshore Boulevard at Bay Street is stopped in both directions at Bay Street.

Paramedics told CP24 there were no reports of injuries.

A CP24 viewer sent video of the flames engulfing several small tents: