

The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG - Time is precious for 18-year-old Maddison Yetman of Winnipeg.

She's dying of cancer and is using her last moments to encourage everyone to vote in the federal election.

Yetman posted a video on Twitter and Facebook yesterday from her hospital bed that was viewed 47-thousand times within hours.

The video shows her holding up cards with hand-written messages saying she managed to vote despite having terminal cancer.

The final card carries the hashtag “What's Your Excuse.”

Brent Williamson says his niece is a motivated, creative and politically-minded young woman.

She cast her vote from her hospital bed.

Her uncle says Yetman has time left on this Earth that is measurable in hours and she took time to vote.

But he points out that it's something 30 to 35 per cent of Canadians won't bother to do.