The charges laid against a 24-year-old man in connection with an unprovoked attack at a mosque in Mississauga in March “constitute terrorist activity,” officials say.

In a news release issued on Wednesday, Peel police announced that the Deputy Director of Public Prosecution Service of Canada and the Assistant Deputy General for the Ministry of the Attorney General “consented” to begin terrorism proceedings against Mohammad Moiz Omar.

He is facing seven charges, including two counts of assault with a weapon, after he allegedly attacked worshippers at the Dar Al-Tawheed Islamic Centre on March 9 during an early-morning prayer.

Police allege that Omar walked into the mosque and discharged bear spray toward congregants. He also allegedly brandished a hatchet.

Police said members of the mosque reacted quickly and subdued the man. He was later arrested by police.

“Our community has a fundamental right, and deserves, to feel safe and secure. Any attempt to jeopardize the safety of our community will be met with every effort to bring those responsible to justice. This incident has deeply impacted Dar Al-Tawheed Islamic Centre members and carries rippling impacts throughout our community. People should expect to be able to gather peacefully and safely without fear,” Peel police Chief Nishan Duraiappah said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Our service is committed to continue to working with our partners and the community to ensure that hate and violence have no place in our community.”

In a statement, the National Council of Canadian Muslims said the terrorism-related charges are a “welcome step.”

“This isn’t the first time that our places of worship have been violated in one way or another,” NCCM’s staff lawyer Nusaiba Al-Azem said. “Our community needs to heal but that starts with seeing justice carried through when it comes to the person who could have destroyed so many more lives that morning.”

The mosque’s imam, Ibrahim Hindy, added, “I hope today will be the first step towards justice when it comes to this shocking and violent incident that could have been so much worse if it weren’t for the courage of our community members.”

Police continue to ask anyone with information to contact 905-453–2121, extension 1233 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

- with files from Miriam Katawazi