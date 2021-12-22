A union leader is speaking out about new provincial guidance which would allow health-care workers who are close contacts of confirmed COVID-19 cases to stay on the job, arguing that the policy puts everyone “at-risk.”

The Ministry of Health is now recommending that asymptomatic health-care workers who are deemed a close contact of someone with COVID-19 be permitted to return to work immediately so long as they undergo a PCR test “as soon as possible” and partake in a daily rapid testing program for a period of 10 days following the exposure.

Chief Medical officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore has argued that the new guidance is necessary to keep the “health system functioning” amid soaring case counts brought about by the spread of the Omicron variant.

But Michael Hurley, who is the president of the Ontario Council of Hospital Unions, told CP24 on Wednesday that health-care workers are worried that the policy will increase the likelihood of them being exposed to COVID-19 in the workplace.

The Ontario Council of Hospital Unions represents approximately 40,000 health-care workers, including registered nurses and personal support workers.

“They don't feel safe and they shouldn't because 25,491 of them have caught COVID at work and 24 are dead,” Hurley said. “People feel generally that, you know, their work, their life, their safety, the safety of the patients is not actually valued and it's measures like this, which put the workers and more importantly patients at risk that make them feel this way.”

The updated guidance from the ministry still requires any close contact that develops systems to isolate at home until they receive a negative PCR test result.

But it provides a path for asymptomatic workers to remain on the job, even if it takes them days to access a PCR test.

Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, said that if hospitals don’t change their policies around close contacts there will likely be a “high absenteeism” rate in the coming weeks and months that could further strain resources and threaten the health-care system’s ability to function.

Hurley, however, pointed out that by allowing people close contacts of positive cases into the workplaces, existing staffing shortages could be further exacerbated.

“More people are going to get sick as a result of bringing people who are potentially infected and asymptomatic into the workplace,” he warned.

It will be up to individual hospital networks to decide whether to follow the new guidance.

On Wednesday a spokesperson for the University Health Network, which counts Toronto General Hospital and Toronto Western Hospital among its facilities, told CP24 that a test-to-stay policy for employees is being considered but has not yet been implemented.