

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police say they are looking for multiple suspects after a 33-year-old American man was shot and stabbed several times during the course of a fight outside a nightclub in Vaughan early on Sunday morning.

York Regional Police say that at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, a 33-year-old male victim visiting the area from Texas reported to a hospital suffering from “stab and gunshot wounds.”

Investigators say that some time earlier, the victim was at a nightclub at 4120 Steeles Avenue West, west of Weston Road, when he got involved in a physical fight with several other male suspects.

He was stabbed and shot several times.

Investigators say they do not have any suspect information and are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to call them at 1-866-876-5423.