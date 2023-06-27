Toronto police are searching for witnesses and information after a daycare near St. Lawrence Market was struck during a reported drive-by shooting on Tuesday morning.

The incident happened near The Esplanade and Market Street, just west of Jarvis Street.

Speaking to the media at the scene, Insp. Michelle Olszevski said three people were standing outside the St. Lawrence Co-operative Day Care at 4 Market St. around 7:30 a.m. when someone in a car allegedly open fired in their direction. One of the bullets struck a window.

“Through information we received it’s believed that those individuals standing at the front may have been the intended targets of this incident,” she said, adding police believe that they are “not associated to the daycare in any way.”

Olszevski would not confirm if investigators have since spoken with the three individuals who were allegedly shot at.

She also said that police are still working to determine if the car was parked or moving, and are also trying to confirm the make, model, and colour of the vehicle.

Olszevski further noted that no children or parents were at the day care at the time of the incident. There was, however, one staff member inside the facility, she said, but they were uninjured.

No injuries have been reported.

“Thankfully, nobody was struck as a result of this shooting incident,” Olszevski said, adding officers from Toronto police’s Shooting Response Teams, Forensic Identification Services, and 51 Division are currently at the scene “actively investigating” and canvassing for video and witnesses.

Investigators are also working to identify any information that will assist them in solving this crime and are trying to identify the suspect vehicle and suspect(s) involved in this incident, she said.

Toronto police said they’re especially concerned about this shooting as it happened during weekday morning rush hour and near a day care.

“There's a lot of pedestrians, commuters and cyclists in this area at the time of these incidents. So this is very concerning,” Olszevski said.

“Any discharge is very concerning to us, but specifically this area during the rush hour time and right in front of the daycare.”

Anyone with information, including dashcam or video footage, is urged to contact Toronto police at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.