As anyone living near downtown Toronto will be able to tell you, the CNE Air Show has been taking place this weekend.

A major part of the CNE, the Air Show is a demonstration in which professional pilots take to the skies to perform stunts and synchronized maneuvers using specialty aircrafts. The show, now in its 74th year, serves as a finale to the CNE, with planes blazing across the sky at low heights for over three hours per day in the lead-up to Labour Day.

While the Air Show might be a time-honoured tradition in Toronto, some have grown fed up with the noise produced by the aircrafts. One Toronto Twitter user logged the noise at a maximum of 110 dBZ, comparable to a police siren or trombone playing for an extended period of time.

Some Toronto-based Twitter users have voiced concerns that the aircraft noise from the Air Show might be triggering for recent refugees and veterans, particularly those fleeing the war in Ukraine.

