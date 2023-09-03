As anyone living near downtown Toronto will be able to tell you, the CNE Air Show has been taking place this weekend.

A major part of the CNE, the Air Show is a demonstration in which professional pilots take to the skies to perform stunts and synchronized maneuvers using specialty aircrafts. The show, now in its 74th year, serves as a finale to the CNE, with planes blazing across the sky at low heights for over three hours per day in the lead-up to Labour Day.

While the Air Show might be a time-honoured tradition in Toronto, some have grown fed up with the noise produced by the aircrafts. One Toronto Twitter user logged the noise at a maximum of 110 dBZ, comparable to a police siren or trombone playing for an extended period of time.

Some Toronto-based Twitter users have voiced concerns that the aircraft noise from the Air Show might be triggering for recent refugees and veterans, particularly those fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Here’s how Torontonians are reacting to the noise:

The Toronto air show is such a great allegory for politics right now: no one likes it, no one asked for it, it makes life miserable and yet politicians seem incapable of stopping it. — Nora Loreto (@NoLore) September 2, 2023

Once again, I wonder why a city with a large population of refugees thinks it's a good idea to have an air show with military planes flying low overhead for several days. — Emily Nacol (@emilygoesnorth) September 1, 2023

I hate the Toronto air show. These loud planes that are used to drop bombs are disrupting wildlife and cause PTSD for people who fled war



If you like watching things fly, go bird watching — Aidan Simardone (@AidanSimardone) August 31, 2023