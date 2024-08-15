It's about time to head down to The Ex, but what will be new this year?

Darrell Brown, CEO of the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE), says crews are working around the clock to get everything ready for the annual end-of-summer fair.

"We'll be ready to go on Friday. The advanced ticket sales are at a pace same as last year, so we're looking at – we had 1.6 million people last year so hopefully lots of people showing up opening day," he told CP24 Breakfast Thursday morning.

Earlier this week, the CNE announced some of the wacky food combinations visitors can sink their teeth into at "The Ex" this year, including wasabi-flavoured soft-serve ice cream topped with orange sugar pearls and roasted seaweed, a New York-style tzatziki cheesecake, Mac & Cheetos popsicle and deep fried butter chicken lasagna.

Outside of a vast array of new food to munch on, Brown said the CNE will have a bit of an Olympics flair to it this year.

"We've got a half pipe right inside the Princes’ Gates, and actually, Andy Macdonald from the U.K. Olympic team is here. He was one of the oldest Olympians competing, so there's going to be a little bit of skateboarding, in-line and BMX happening," Brown said, adding there will also be wrestling every day throughout the CNE.

Aquarama, a water-ski performance with aquatic tricks and stunts, is making its way to the CNE again this year, Brown said.

Tips on the CNE

If it's your first time visiting the CNE this year, Brown recommends buying tickets before Friday since it'll shave off a few dollars on admission. Currently, advance sale admission passes are $22.12, with ride-all-day passes going for $44.25. Starting Aug. 16, general admission costs $26.55 for anyone between 14 to 64 years.

"If you've got kids, you can get free passes downloaded before the 16th, because once we're started, then you have to pay the full price," Brown said.

Brown also recommends picking up a guide to peer through the schedule and see what events are taking place.

"Look at what concerts are on and also some of the other stages. We've got a country stage with great acts all along, and then the tribute bands in the midway stage," Brown said. "It's a matter of looking at what's there and scheduling it out and then having fun going with a bit of a plan."

As for how to get there, Brown suggests taking transit, as the CNE provides discounts with the GO.

The CNE runs until Sept. 2.