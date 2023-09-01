The OPP Highway Safety Division has released video from a vehicle stop in Cambridge, featuring an unexpected guest: a small kitten.

The video, shared to Twitter on Friday morning, was filmed on Highway 7/8. Police say the officer in the video heard “a sound” come from a nearby ditch during the vehicle stop. A few minutes later, a kitten emerged from the grass and sat at the officer’s feet.

The driver in the video was issued a warning, and the OPP officer brought the kitten into police custody. Police say the kitten is now receiving veterinary care.

Future homing plans for the cat, a tabby, have not been shared.