

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Here is a glance at the victims of serial killer Bruce McArthur, who has pleaded guilty to eight counts of first-degree murder:

MAJEED KAYHAN

The 58-year-old Toronto man was killed on or about Oct. 18, 2012. Police investigated his death as part of Project Houston, which ran from November 2012 to April 2014 and probed the disappearances of three men who went missing from Toronto's gay village. The probe was closed after yielding neither suspects nor leads on what happened to the men. Kayhan's death was sexual in nature.

SOROUSH MAHMUDI

The 50-year-old was killed on or about Aug. 15, 2015. He was reported missing by his family in east Toronto. A ligature was used in Mahmudi's death, which was sexual in nature. A coat found in McArthur's van contained Mahmudi's DNA. The same coat was connected to the staging of other deceased victims.

DEAN LISOWICK

Lisowick, of no fixed address, was killed on or about April 23, 2016. He was 43 or 44 years old and was never reported missing. Lisowick didn't fit the profile of the earlier victims, who were gay and of Middle Eastern descent. A ligature was used in Lisowick's murder, which was sexual in nature. Jewelry belonging to Lisowick was found in McArthur's bedroom.

SELIM ESEN

Esen, 44, of Toronto, was killed on or about April 16, 2017. The disappearance became part of a police investigation called Project Prism, launched in August 2017. Five months later, McArthur was charged with Esen's presumed death. A ligature was used in his murder, and there was evidence of confinment with ropes. Esen's DNA as well as the weapon used in his murder were found inside McArthur's van. Esen's notebook was later found in McArthur's apartment.

ANDREW KINSMAN

The 49-year-old Toronto man was killed on or about June 26, 2017. Kinsman, who was also a subject of Project Prism, had a sexual relationship with McArthur. Kinsman's sisters said they searched for their brother for six months before police eventually charged McArthur in his death. A ligature was used in his murder as well as confinment with ropes. Video surveillance showed Kinsman getting into McArthur's van outside Kinsman's home. Kinsman's DNA and the weapon used in his murder were found inside McArthur's van.

SKANDARAJ NAVARATNAM

The 40-year-old was killed on or about Sept. 6, 2010. During the investigation, police found a piece of leather lacing from McArthur's van that contained Navaratnam's DNA. A bracelet belonging to Navaratnam was found in McArthur's bedroom.

ABDULBASIR FAIZI

Faizi was killed on or about Dec. 29, 2010. The 42-year-old was last seen in Toronto's gay village. His vehicle was found near the home of one of McArthur's landscaping clients. Faizi's disappearance was also investigated as part of Project Houston.

KIRUSHNA KANAGARATNAM

Kanagaratnam arrived in Toronto from Sri Lanka in 2010 and police believe he died on or about Jan. 6, 2016, at age 37. He was never reported missing and unlike McArthur's other victims, Kanagaratnam had no clear ties to the LGBTQ community. A ligature was used in his murder, which was sexual in nature. An unnamed international agency helped identify Kanagaratnam after investigators released a heavily edited photo of a dead man in a plea for public help.