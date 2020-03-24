

The latest news on the COVID-19 global pandemic (all times eastern):

9:15 a.m.

The mayors of Ottawa and Gatineau are asking residents to limit interprovincial travel between their two cities.

The economies of the two cities, divided by the Ottawa River, are closely linked.

In a joint statement, the mayors say the situation with COVID-19 is likely to develop differently on either side of the river.

They say they want to make sure people don't spread the virus outside of their neighbourhoods or across the provincial border.

---

8:45 a.m.

Ontario is expected to announce a temporary cut in hydro rates as many people work from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A senior government source, who wasn't authorized to discuss the announcement publicly, says the province will lower rates for the next 45 days.

The source says it will be done by moving all of the current time-of-use pricing to off-peak rates.

Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement at 1 p.m alongside the province's minister of energy and other officials.