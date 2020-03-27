

The Canadian Press





The latest news on the COVID-19 global pandemic (all times Eastern):

9 a.m.

A Yukon First Nation is calling on the territorial government to immediately take stronger measures to protect remote and Indigenous communities from COVID-19.

In a letter to Premier Sandy Silver, the Na-cho Nyak Dun First Nation in Mayo says not enough has been done, given the dire consequences posed by the virus.

The First Nation has passed a resolution demanding a temporary halt to prospectors moving through the region to stake land and the closure of all mines, with staff only conducting care and maintenance.

The letter asks Yukon to consider Nunavut's robust measures to control COVID-19 and says failure to protect Yukon citizens could have "serious and irreparable consequences."

---

8:50 a.m.

A male in southern New Brunswick is facing an assault charge for allegedly coughing in someone's face.

Police say they were called Thursday morning to a home on Hampton Road in Rothesay where the occupants complained that two other people had failed to isolate themselves after returning home from travelling abroad.

The Kennebecasis Regional Police Force says one male was arrested for uttering threats and assault for "purposely coughing in someone's face while feeling ill."

Under the province's emergency rules for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, anyone who returns to the province from international travel must isolate themselves from others for 14 days.

---

8:40 a.m.

Hamilton police say they've charged a teenage fast-food employee after she allegedly faked a doctor's note saying she had COVID-19.

Police say the 18-year-old woman worked at a McDonald's, which was immediately forced to close on Monday and send all its employees home to self-isolate.

Investigators say the restaurant was closed for several days and sanitized by a professional cleaning team.

She's facing multiple charges including mischief over $5000, fraud over $5000 and making and using a forged document.

---

12:45 a.m.

The Victoria Police Department's patrol officers paid tribute to hospital staff with a 15-car salute Thursday.

A news release says officers began their night shift by visiting the Royal Jubilee Hospital to acknowledge the health care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A full watch of patrol officers circled the Royal Jubilee Hospital in their police cars with their lights activated around 7 p.m.

The officers got out of their vehicles outside the emergency room bay and took a moment to clap and celebrate the work of hospital staff and health care workers.

Chief Del Manak says as first responders, they recognize their "incredible" work during the crisis.