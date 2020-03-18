

The Canadian Press





The latest news on the COVID-19 global pandemic (all times Eastern):

8:30 a.m.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office says he'll speak at 10:30 Eastern Time this morning to update the country on what the federal government is doing about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yesterday he said to expect imminent announcements about supports for the economy, workers and businesses hit by border shutdowns and bans on public gatherings.

Canada and the United States are also working on the terms of restricting traffic crossing between them while allowing trade and other essential trips.

8 a.m.

Canada's big banks are offering some financial breathing room to customers hurt by the steps taken to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The big six banks say they will allow customers to defer mortgage payments for up to six months among other changes.

They are urging Canadians or business owners facing hardship to contact their bank directly to discuss options that may be available.

The banks are temporarily limiting branch operating hours and reducing the number of branches, while maintaining critical services.

7:30 a.m.

Air Transat says it's starting a gradual suspension of flights until April 30 and is halting sales for departures before the same date to stem the spread of COVID-19.

The Montreal-based company says it will still operate repatriation flights for the next two weeks to bring customers back to their home country.

Air Transat says a date for a full halt to operations will be announced soon.