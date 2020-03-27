

The Canadian Press





The latest news on the COVID-19 global pandemic:

12:05 p.m.

Ontario is reporting 135 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the provincial total to 993.

There are three new deaths, meaning 18 people have died of the virus in Ontario.

No information is available for any of the new cases, with all of them listed as "pending."

11:50 a.m.

The Manitoba government is offering free mental-health therapy to people suffering from anxiety due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

An internet-based cognitive behavioural therapy program will be offered to any Manitoban over the age of 15 for up to one year.

The program is being provided by human-resources firm Morneau Shepell, and the province says it will spend an estimated $4.5 million to provide the service.

Premier Brian Pallister says many people are worried about getting sick, losing jobs or being isolated, and the online tool should help.

11:45 a.m.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says special considerations will be made for those unable to access federal government services online after Service Canada decided to close its centres this week.

He said the centres were closed because of staff fears of COVID-19.

There have been concerns about seniors, Indigenous people and low-income Canadians who don't have access to computers and the internet being able to apply for support.

11:35 a.m.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the government needs to hammer out the details around how supports for small businesses will be implemented, which he hopes to provide by Monday.

Trudeau says these are exceptional times and that the government needs to step up and support Canadians at a time when the economy is nearly at a halt.

Asked about paying for the measures, the prime minister says the government's economic foundations were strong before the pandemic and he expressed confidence the economy will bounce back after COVID passes.

11:28 a.m.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sidestepped questions about whether the U.S. has decided not to send troops to its border with Canada.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday night that American officials had nixed the plan following fierce push-back from Canadian authorities.

Reiterating the importance of keeping the border undefended, Trudeau said Canadian and American officials continue to have a range of discussions about the border and that the federal government would provide more information when it has it.

11:25 a.m.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government will cover 75 per cent of salaries for workers of qualifying small businesses affected by COVID-19, an increase from 10 per cent announced earlier this month.

The measure is part of a broader effort to support small businesses hit hard by the pandemic.

Trudeau also says the government is working with banks to provide loans of up to $40,000 for small businesses, which will be interest-free for the first year and up to $10,000 could be waived for repayment.

The measures follow the Bank of Canada's decision this morning to cut its benchmark interest rate, a move that Trudeau says he supports.

11:10 a.m.

Yukon has three confirmed cases of COVID-19, but health officials in the territory are warning that some Whitehorse residents may have been exposed at two local businesses.

A statement from Yukon's Health and Social Services Ministry says anyone who was at Elias Dental on March 9, 13 or 16 or a Bethany Church gathering on March 8 or 15, may have been exposed.

The statement says two people have tested positive after one visited the church event and the other was at the dental office, and both are recovering at home with "no ongoing risk to the community."

Anyone who visited the church or the dental office on the listed dates is asked to monitor for fever, cough or difficulty breathing over the next 14 days, and to self-isolate and call 8-1-1 if symptoms develop.

---

10:05 a.m.

The grocery chain Longos says an employee at one of their stores tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday.

The company says it's the first confirmed case of the virus at one of their stores.

Longos says the location in Woodbridge, Ont., will be closed until Saturday morning after they perform a deep clean of the building.

---

9:15 a.m.

Parliament's budget watchdog is projecting that the federal deficit for the coming fiscal year could be $112.7 billion.

That's a jump of $89.5 billion from previous forecasts as government spending climbs to combat the economic fallout from COVID-19.

The report made public this morning also warns that the deficit for the current fiscal year, which closes March 31, could be $26.7 billion, which would be an increase of $5.5 billion compared to the budget officer's November forecast.

The projected deficit for the 2020-2021 fiscal year doesn't include extra spending the Liberals announced on Wednesday in the form of a new benefit for affected workers.

That measure pushed direct spending on the government's economic bailout package to $52 billion from $27 billion.

Parliamentary budget officer Yves Giroux's report also predicts that the economy will contract by 5.1 per cent this calendar year, the weakest on record since 1962.

---

9 a.m.

A Yukon First Nation is calling on the territorial government to immediately take stronger measures to protect remote and Indigenous communities from COVID-19.

In a letter to Premier Sandy Silver, the Na-cho Nyak Dun First Nation in Mayo says not enough has been done, given the dire consequences posed by the virus.

The First Nation has passed a resolution demanding a temporary halt to prospectors moving through the region to stake land and the closure of all mines, with staff only conducting care and maintenance.

The letter asks Yukon to consider Nunavut's robust measures to control COVID-19 and says failure to protect Yukon citizens could have "serious and irreparable consequences."

---

8:50 a.m.

A male in southern New Brunswick is facing an assault charge for allegedly coughing in someone's face.

Police say they were called Thursday morning to a home on Hampton Road in Rothesay where the occupants complained that two other people had failed to isolate themselves after returning home from travelling abroad.

The Kennebecasis Regional Police Force says one male was arrested for uttering threats and assault for "purposely coughing in someone's face while feeling ill."

Under the province's emergency rules for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, anyone who returns to the province from international travel must isolate themselves from others for 14 days.

---

8:40 a.m.

Hamilton police say they've charged a teenage fast-food employee after she allegedly faked a doctor's note saying she had COVID-19.

Police say the 18-year-old woman worked at a McDonald's, which was immediately forced to close on Monday and send all its employees home to self-isolate.

Investigators say the restaurant was closed for several days and sanitized by a professional cleaning team.

She's facing multiple charges including mischief over $5000, fraud over $5000 and making and using a forged document.

---

12:45 a.m.

The Victoria Police Department's patrol officers paid tribute to hospital staff with a 15-car salute Thursday.

A news release says officers began their night shift by visiting the Royal Jubilee Hospital to acknowledge the health care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A full watch of patrol officers circled the Royal Jubilee Hospital in their police cars with their lights activated around 7 p.m.

The officers got out of their vehicles outside the emergency room bay and took a moment to clap and celebrate the work of hospital staff and health care workers.

Chief Del Manak says as first responders, they recognize their "incredible" work during the crisis.