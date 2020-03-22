The latest numbers of COVID-19 cases in Canada
A man walks by Covid-19 information signs at centreal station in Montreal, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, as COVID-19 cases rise in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, March 22, 2020 11:16PM EDT
The latest numbers of confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 11:05 p.m. on March 22, 2020:
There are 1472 confirmed and presumptive cases in Canada.
- British Columbia: 424 confirmed (including 10 deaths, 6 resolved)
- Ontario: 425 confirmed (including 6 deaths, 8 resolved)
- Alberta: 259 confirmed (including 1 death)
- Quebec: 219 confirmed (including 4 deaths, 1 resolved)
- Saskatchewan: 33 confirmed, 19 presumptive
- Nova Scotia: 28 confirmed
- Manitoba: 11 confirmed, 9 presumptive
- New Brunswick: 8 confirmed, 9 presumptive
- Canadians quarantined at CFB Trenton: 13 confirmed
- Newfoundland and Labrador: 3 confirmed, 6 presumptive
- Prince Edward Island: 3 confirmed
- The Territories: 3 confirmed
- Total: 1472 (43 presumptive, 1429 confirmed including 21 deaths, 15 resolved)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 22, 2020.