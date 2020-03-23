

The Canadian Press





The latest numbers of confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 11:42 a.m. ET on March 23, 2020:

There are 1563 confirmed and presumptive cases in Canada.

-- Ontario: 503 confirmed (including 6 deaths, 8 resolved)

-- British Columbia: 424 confirmed (including 10 deaths, 6 resolved)

-- Alberta: 259 confirmed (including 1 death)

-- Quebec: 219 confirmed (including 4 deaths, 1 resolved)

-- Saskatchewan: 33 confirmed, 19 presumptive

-- Nova Scotia: 41 confirmed

-- Manitoba: 11 confirmed, 9 presumptive

-- New Brunswick: 8 confirmed, 9 presumptive

-- Canadians quarantined at CFB Trenton: 13 confirmed

-- Newfoundland and Labrador: 3 confirmed, 6 presumptive

-- Prince Edward Island: 3 confirmed

-- The Territories: 3 confirmed

-- Total: 1563 (43 presumptive, 1520 confirmed including 21 deaths, 15 resolved)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2020.