The latest numbers of COVID-19 cases in Canada
Tube tests stands in a holder as media visit the Microbiology Laboratory of the University Hospital, CHUV, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Lausanne, Switzerland, Monday, March 23, 2020. (Denis Balibouse/Keystone via AP, Pool)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, March 23, 2020 9:54AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, March 23, 2020 12:51PM EDT
The latest numbers of confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 11:42 a.m. ET on March 23, 2020:
There are 1563 confirmed and presumptive cases in Canada.
-- Ontario: 503 confirmed (including 6 deaths, 8 resolved)
-- British Columbia: 424 confirmed (including 10 deaths, 6 resolved)
-- Alberta: 259 confirmed (including 1 death)
-- Quebec: 219 confirmed (including 4 deaths, 1 resolved)
-- Saskatchewan: 33 confirmed, 19 presumptive
-- Nova Scotia: 41 confirmed
-- Manitoba: 11 confirmed, 9 presumptive
-- New Brunswick: 8 confirmed, 9 presumptive
-- Canadians quarantined at CFB Trenton: 13 confirmed
-- Newfoundland and Labrador: 3 confirmed, 6 presumptive
-- Prince Edward Island: 3 confirmed
-- The Territories: 3 confirmed
-- Total: 1563 (43 presumptive, 1520 confirmed including 21 deaths, 15 resolved)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2020.