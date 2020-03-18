

The Canadian Press





The latest numbers of confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 4 a.m. ET on March 18, 2020:

-- Ontario: 212 confirmed (including one death and 5 resolved)

-- British Columbia: 186 confirmed (including 7 deaths, 5 resolved)

-- Alberta: 97 confirmed

-- Quebec: 94 confirmed (inluding 1 death)

-- Canadians quarantined at CFB Trenton: 8 confirmed

-- Manitoba: 8 confirmed, 7 presumptive

-- New Brunswick: 2 confirmed, 6 presumptive

-- Saskatchewan: 8 presumptive

-- Nova Scotia: 3 confirmed, 9 presumptive

-- Newfoundland and Labrador: 3 presumptive

-- Prince Edward Island: 1 confirmed

-- Total: 611 confirmed (including 9 deaths, 10 resolved), 33 presumptive

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2020.