The latest numbers of confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 3 p.m. on March 20, 2020:

There are 943 confirmed and presumptive cases in Canada.

-- Ontario: 308 confirmed (including 2 deaths, 5 resolved)

-- British Columbia: 271 confirmed (including 8 deaths, 5 resolved)

-- Alberta: 146 confirmed (including 1 death)

-- Quebec: 139 confirmed (including 1 death, 1 resolved)

-- Saskatchewan: 8 confirmed, 12 presumptive

-- Manitoba: 9 confirmed, 8 presumptive

-- Nova Scotia: 5 confirmed, 10 presumptive

-- New Brunswick: 2 confirmed, 9 presumptive

-- Canadians quarantined at CFB Trenton: 10 confirmed

-- Newfoundland and Labrador: 3 confirmed, 1 presumptive

-- Prince Edward Island: 2 confirmed

-- The Territories: No confirmed cases

-- Total: 943 (40 presumptive, 903 confirmed including 12 deaths, 11 resolved)

