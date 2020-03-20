The latest numbers of COVID-19 cases in Canada as of March 20, 2020
A laboratory technician prepares COVID-19 patient samples for semi-automatic testing at Northwell Health Labs, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Lake Success, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, March 20, 2020 3:07PM EDT
The latest numbers of confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 3 p.m. on March 20, 2020:
There are 943 confirmed and presumptive cases in Canada.
-- Ontario: 308 confirmed (including 2 deaths, 5 resolved)
-- British Columbia: 271 confirmed (including 8 deaths, 5 resolved)
-- Alberta: 146 confirmed (including 1 death)
-- Quebec: 139 confirmed (including 1 death, 1 resolved)
-- Saskatchewan: 8 confirmed, 12 presumptive
-- Manitoba: 9 confirmed, 8 presumptive
-- Nova Scotia: 5 confirmed, 10 presumptive
-- New Brunswick: 2 confirmed, 9 presumptive
-- Canadians quarantined at CFB Trenton: 10 confirmed
-- Newfoundland and Labrador: 3 confirmed, 1 presumptive
-- Prince Edward Island: 2 confirmed
-- The Territories: No confirmed cases
-- Total: 943 (40 presumptive, 903 confirmed including 12 deaths, 11 resolved)
