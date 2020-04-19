The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada: April 19
A member of the Canadian Armed Forces is shown at Residence Villa Val des Arbres a long-term care home in Laval, Que., Sunday, April 19, 2020, as COVID-19 cases rise in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, April 19, 2020 10:56PM EDT
The latest numbers of confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 8:26 p.m. on April 19, 2020:
There are 35,056 confirmed and presumptive cases in Canada.
- Quebec: 18,357 confirmed (including 877 deaths, 3,555 resolved)
- Ontario: 10,578 confirmed (including 553 deaths, 5,209 resolved)
- Alberta: 2,803 confirmed (including 55 deaths, 1,198 resolved)
- British Columbia: 1,647 confirmed (including 81 deaths, 987 resolved)
- Nova Scotia: 675 confirmed (including 9 deaths, 200 resolved)
- Saskatchewan: 314 confirmed (including 4 deaths, 234 resolved), 1 presumptive
- Newfoundland and Labrador: 257 confirmed (including 3 deaths, 191 resolved)
- Manitoba: 245 confirmed (including 5 deaths, 143 resolved), 8 presumptive
- New Brunswick: 118 confirmed (including 92 resolved)
- Prince Edward Island: 26 confirmed (including 23 resolved)
- Repatriated Canadians: 13 confirmed
- Yukon: 9 confirmed (including 8 resolved)
- Northwest Territories: 5 confirmed (including 3 resolved)
- Nunavut: No confirmed cases
- Total: 35,056 (9 presumptive, 35,047 confirmed including 1,587 deaths, 11,843 resolved)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 19, 2020.