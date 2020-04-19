

The Canadian Press





The latest numbers of confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 8:26 p.m. on April 19, 2020:

There are 35,056 confirmed and presumptive cases in Canada.

- Quebec: 18,357 confirmed (including 877 deaths, 3,555 resolved)

- Ontario: 10,578 confirmed (including 553 deaths, 5,209 resolved)

- Alberta: 2,803 confirmed (including 55 deaths, 1,198 resolved)

- British Columbia: 1,647 confirmed (including 81 deaths, 987 resolved)

- Nova Scotia: 675 confirmed (including 9 deaths, 200 resolved)

- Saskatchewan: 314 confirmed (including 4 deaths, 234 resolved), 1 presumptive

- Newfoundland and Labrador: 257 confirmed (including 3 deaths, 191 resolved)

- Manitoba: 245 confirmed (including 5 deaths, 143 resolved), 8 presumptive

- New Brunswick: 118 confirmed (including 92 resolved)

- Prince Edward Island: 26 confirmed (including 23 resolved)

- Repatriated Canadians: 13 confirmed

- Yukon: 9 confirmed (including 8 resolved)

- Northwest Territories: 5 confirmed (including 3 resolved)

- Nunavut: No confirmed cases

- Total: 35,056 (9 presumptive, 35,047 confirmed including 1,587 deaths, 11,843 resolved)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 19, 2020.